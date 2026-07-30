Belousov congratulates Battlegroup Center on liberating Mogritsa in Sumy Region

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has congratulated the servicemen of the 22nd and 41st Motorized Rifle Regiments of Battlegroup Center on the liberation of the settlement of Mogritsa in the Sumy Region, according to the Defense Ministry.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov congratulated the command and personnel of the 22nd and 41st Motorized Rifle Regiments on the liberation of the settlement of Mogritsa in the Sumy Region. The Russian defense minister noted that this strategic success opens up new opportunities for the development of our offensive," it said in a statement.

The minister said that Russian soldiers serve as an example for the younger generation.

"Through their military service, the soldiers of the regiments have honorably added to the glorious legacy of the frontline veterans, becoming an example of courage and valor for the younger generation," Belousov said.

The statement said that the minister thanked the soldiers for their loyalty to their oath, their courage, and their heroism, and expressed confidence that they would continue to serve Russia with honor, bringing victory closer.