US’ latest strikes on Iran don’t mean resumption of full-scale hostilities — media

NEW YORK, July 30. /TASS/. The United States’ overnight strikes against Iran did not mean the resumption of large-scale combat operations against the Islamic Republic, The Wall Street Journal said, citing a US official.

According to the official, this attack was more powerful than the previous ones, but it should not be seen as the resumption of large-scale hostilities.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said earlier that the US military had struck dozens of facilities of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including "military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, and maritime capabilities."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States intended to continue striking Iran.