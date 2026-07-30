US completes series of strikes against Iran — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, July 30. /TASS/. The US military has completed another series of strikes against Iran, the US Central Command said.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully completed a heavy wave of strikes against Iran in response to yesterday's attempted missile attacks on U.S. forces." It wrote on X.

According to CENTCOM, its forces struck "dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran, including military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, and maritime capabilities."

"The strikes aimed to further diminish threats posed by Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping, and neighboring Gulf countries," it added.