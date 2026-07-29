After liberating Svetloye in DPR, Russian forces about to liberate Vodyanskoye — expert

LUGANSK, July 30. /TASS/. After liberating the village of Svetloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian forces have practically squeezed Ukrainian troops out of the neighboring village of Vodyanskoye, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

According to the expert, after Svetloye’s liberation, Russian forces have gained control of more than ten square kilometers of territories that had been occupied by Ukrainian troops. "By now, we have practically pushed Ukrainian troops out of the neighboring settlement of Vodyanskoye, which is located northwest of Svetloye. In fact, Vodyanskoye is already in the grey zone and is to be liberated next," he said.

The Russian defense ministry reported the liberation of Svetloye in the DPR on July 29.