MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. More than 40,000 Donbas residents have been injured and over 12,000 killed as a result of actions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2014, Russian human rights ombudsperson Yana Lantratova said in an interview with TASS.

"How many people have died in the Donbas? More than 12,000. More than 40,000 have been wounded. Who are they? They are defenseless people," she said.

Lantratova drew attention to Ukraine’s gross violation of international humanitarian law. She emphasized that the killing of civilians, including teachers and children, is unacceptable, yet the international community turns a blind eye to all the crimes committed by the Ukrainian regime.