MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian forces struck transport and energy infrastructure used by the Kiev regime in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Russian tactical aircraft, attack drones, missile forces and artillery struck fuel, energy and transport infrastructure used by Ukrainian troops. Russian forces also hit assembly facilities and storage sites for long-range drones and unmanned boats, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries in 159 areas," the Defense Ministry said.

Russian forces liberated Kudievka in the Kharkov Region and Pershomaryevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Russia's Battlegroup North liberated Kudievka in the Kharkov Region in a decisive offensive. Russia's Battlegroup South liberated Pershomaryevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in an active offensive," the Defense Ministry said.

Ukrainian forces lost around 1,390 troops in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup North inflicted losses of up to 200 Ukrainian troops, Battlegroup West over 210, Battlegroup South up to 250, Battlegroup Center over 365, Battlegroup East over 330 and Battlegroup Dnepr up to 35.

Russian air defenses down 9 Flamingo missiles, 1,478 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.