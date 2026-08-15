Many countries including China, India, Japan, UAE have confirmed participation in EEF

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Interest in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is growing year by year, with many countries, including China, India, the UAE, and Japan, having already confirmed their participation in this year’s event, Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the Russian President, Executive Secretary of the Forum’s Organizing Committee, said in an interview with TASS.

"The Eastern Economic Forum is a prominent and significant event on the international business agenda; high-ranking officials include it in their schedules, and members of the business community plan meetings in Vladivostok. Interest in the event continues to grow year by year. In 2025, the forum drew around 8,000 participants from 75 countries and territories. This year’s EEF will once again bring together a large number of business and government representatives from abroad. Delegations from Japan, China, Bangladesh, India, the UAE, and other nations have already confirmed their participation. This list is not exhaustive; as always, the final figures will be tallied once the forum concludes," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.