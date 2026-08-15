Russian air defense shot down record 1,328 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems set a new record by shooting down 1,328 Ukrainian UAVs in a single day, according to TASS calculations using data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Over the past 24 hours, air defense systems shot down 1,328 drones of the Ukrainian army, as well as seven guided aerial bombs, 17 Flamingo cruise missiles, and four HIMARS MLRS rockets.

Previously, the highest number of drones shot down in a single day was recorded on August 2, when Russian air defense systems destroyed 1,158 Ukrainian drones. On August 6, air defenses shot down 1,155 Ukrainian drones; on July 25, the figure was 1,060; and on May 17, it was 1,054.