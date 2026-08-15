Nearly 1,750 drones targeted Moscow region over past week, city mayor says

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Nearly 1,750 UAVs have targeted the Moscow region since the morning of August 8, with most of them neutralized on distant approaches, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported.

"Between 8:30 a.m. on August 8 and 8:30 a.m. on August 15, a total of 1,743 UAVs flew toward the Moscow region," the mayor wrote on his Max social media channel.

"Most of them were neutralized by air defense forces on distant approaches."

The mayor added that 123 UAVs were destroyed on the immediate approach to Moscow during this period.