MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces used Geran-4 Seeker drone systems to strike a storage and launch preparation site for Ukrainian attack UAVs in Pekurovka, Chernigov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian long-range UAV depot," the ministry said. "The day before, Geran-4 Seeker attack drone crews from the Unmanned Systems Troops struck a storage and launch preparation site for attack drones in the settlement of Pekurovka, Chernigov Region. Objective monitoring confirmed the hit on the facility."

Russian military personnel also used a Geran-4 Seeker UAV to destroy a 110 kV power substation in Gorodnya, Chernigov Region.

"The Russian Defense Ministry published a video of strikes on energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of Ukrainian armed formations," the ministry added. "The day before, a Geran-4 Seeker UAV strike destroyed a 110 kV substation in the settlement of Gorodnya, Chernigov Region.".