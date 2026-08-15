Trump’s envoys never visited Kiev before — Ukraine’s ex-premier

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner have never visited Ukraine’s capital Kiev in the course of their ongoing effort to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, former Ukrainian Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov said.

"So far, rumors are circulating that they were supposed to come to Russia and visit Kiev. As far as I know, they have never been in Kiev since Donald Trump tasked them with the mission of finding solutions," Azarov said, commenting on the possible visit.

In his view, the visit is being delayed by the lack of "new ideas and new approaches that could be discussed at such a meeting."

The Financial Times reported on July 31 that the envoys were expected to visit Ukraine soon. Although Kiev had announced their visits multiple times, they have not yet materialized. On August 8, a TASS source said the visit may take place within a week or ten days. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on August 14 that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to again meet with Witkoff and Kushner, but the question is what proposals they would bring to the Kremlin.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky repeatedly announced the possible arrival of the US envoys to Ukraine, first after Easter, then in the coming weeks, then in summer. In July, he named Ukraine’s Independence Day, celebrated on August 24, as a potential date, but no further announcements have yet been made.

Witkoff visited Russia seven times, and was received by Putin on numerous occasions. His latest visit took place in January.