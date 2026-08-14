Turkey not in contact with Russia on moratorium on military operations in Black Sea — MFA

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia has not received a formal request from Turkey for a moratorium on military operations in the Black Sea through official channels, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted.

"We traditionally pay close attention to all peace initiatives coming from our foreign partners, especially from Turkey, which is an important regional player and our neighbor on the Black Sea," the diplomat said. "Recently, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated in a media interview that Turkey had conveyed its proposals to the Russian and Ukrainian sides on the introduction of a moratorium on military operations in the Black Sea. However, the Russian side has not received a formal Turkish request through official channels that specifies the terms of this initiative," Zakharova pointed out.

"If we are talking about a unilateral strategy similar to the one from 2022-2023, better known as the Black Sea Initiative, under which Moscow suspended hostilities in the Black Sea - or, more precisely, retaliatory measures to protect Russian port infrastructure and energy facilities - then returning to this option is not advisable," the spokeswoman noted. "The agreement depended on reciprocal measures from the other side, which were never implemented," she recalled.

According to the diplomat, Russia agreed to the moratorium in exchange for access to global markets for Russian agricultural products. "However, the West demonstrated bad faith. The humanitarian corridor we provided was used to carry out terrorist attacks against Russian civilian and military targets, while Russian agricultural products remained subject to sanctions," Zakharova noted. "This ultimately led to the dissolution of the Black Sea Initiative," she emphasized.

Kiev’s terrorism

According to the spokeswoman, "unrestrained acts of terrorism carried out by Ukrainian military drones in the Black Sea against civilian vessels of coastal countries" are currently observed on a regular basis, occurring several times a month.

"We view these attacks as a deliberate policy aimed at destabilizing civilian shipping in the Black Sea region with the goal of further escalating tensions and prolonging the conflict, with the blatant connivance of neighboring countries in the region," the diplomat emphasized. "At the same time, we see no signs of the situation improving, nor any grounds for half-measures that would merely give the Kiev regime temporary respite," she pointed out.

Conflict settlement

Moscow has noted that recently, "international calls for a ceasefire and a settlement to the situation in Ukraine, in line with well-known interim measures, have become more frequent."

"Our stance on these calls and on the issue as a whole has not changed. A sustainable, long-term settlement of the Ukrainian crisis is possible only if its root causes are eliminated," Zakharova stressed. "First and foremost, this involves eliminating the security threats that have arisen from NATO's eastward expansion and attempts to draw Kiev into NATO," she noted.

"It is equally important to secure guarantees for the restoration and observance of the legitimate rights of the Russian and Russian-speaking populations in the territories remaining under the control of the Kiev regime," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.