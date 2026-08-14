Trump confirms return of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln from Middle East

WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the return of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln from the Middle East as part of a planned rotation of forces.

"Well, that ship is moving. That ship is moving right now, or very shortly, and it's being replaced with another very similar ship," Trump told reporters at the Andrews military base near Washington before flying to New York.

He rejected claims that the mission of the USS Abraham Lincoln was too long. "No, no, no, not nearly long enough," Trump said. Earlier, The Wall Street Journal said that the United States is preparing to send aircraft carrier USS George Washington to the Middle East to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln as part of a planned rotation.

The Military Times newspaper previously said that several military personnel aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln tried to commit suicide. According to the newspaper, the aircraft carrier with 5,000 sailors on board began deployment in the second half of November to support US military operations in the Middle East. Its mission was supposed to end in May.