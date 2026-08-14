MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has imposed sanctions on 13 vessels, 11 people and 28 companies allegedly "involved in the illegal export of Ukrainian grain."

The list includes, among others, "ship owners, their captains, and companies involved in grain export."

Zelensky regularly signs decrees on sanctions against Russian people and companies, as well as citizens of Ukraine and other countries whom Kiev accuses of collaborating with Moscow. The Ukrainian government develops sanctions lists, makes proposals, and later the National Security and Defense Council makes decisions. Kiev also constantly imposes its proposals on sanctions against Moscow on Western countries.