Houthis say they attacked Saudi forces’ positions in Yemen

DOHA, August 14. /TASS/. The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah say they have struck positions of the Saudi-led coalition near the city of Mokha.

"The Yemeni armed forces (the Houthis - TASS) attacked the Saudi enemy forces and weapons deployment sites, as well as military boats of its mercenaries near Mokha with the use of a great number of ballistic missiles," Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said, adding that tens of enemy soldiers were killed, and their boats and weapons were wiped out.

The Al Arabiya television channel reported earlier in the day that the rebels had delivered a massive strike on the Red Sea port of Mokha. The attack was followed by fire. According to its source, the attack was carried out with the use of missiles, drones, and boats. Government forces intercepted 15 out of 44 drones.