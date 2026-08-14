MELITOPOL, August 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian regime’s proposal for a moratorium on attacks on ships in the Black Sea is an attempt by Kiev to regain control over shipping for itself and its partners, Alexander Pataman, head of the secretariat of the Zaporozhye Region office of the World Russian People’s Council, an international public organization, told TASS.

"The loss of control over ports and shipping by the Kiev regime and its partners is a brilliant achievement by our Russian military, and maintaining this situation will significantly weaken the Ukrainian armed forces on the battlefield," Pataman said.

He also noted that it is no coincidence that Turkey is offering to mediate in the "resolution of the conflict." "Ankara has been repeatedly caught supplying weapons and fuel to Kiev. And now the Glorious Porte is showing undisguised interest in establishing ‘safe maritime routes’ for its ships to the ports of Odessa and Nikolayev," Pataman noted.

Earlier, Reuters, citing sources, reported that Ukraine had sent a proposal to Russia "through third parties" to suspend attacks on "civilian targets" in the Black Sea on a reciprocal basis. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had also previously made such a proposal to the parties to the conflict. However, as Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated, Russia has not received a formal request from Turkey through official channels.