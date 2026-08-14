One civilian dies, ten more wounded in Ukraine’s attacks on DPR during day

DONETSK, August 14. /TASS/. One civilian died and ten others were wounded after Ukraine’s attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day, DPR’s head Denis Pushilin said.

"A woman born in 1983 was killed in an attack on a market in Gorlovka. I extend my sincere condolences to her family. Seven more people received wounds," he wrote on messaging app Max, adding that a man and a woman were wounded in Donetsk, and a man received serious wounds in the village of Nikolskoye.

According to Pushilin, four residential houses, five civilian infrastructure facilities, six passenger cars, a truck, and specialized vehicles were damaged in Donetsk, Makeyevka, Gorlovka, Torez, Volodarskoye, Volnovakha, Starobeshevo, Shakhterskoye, and Yasinovataya.