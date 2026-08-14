Ukrainian forces strike 10 municipalities in Lugansk People’s Republic over 24 hours

LUGANSK, August 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces targeted 10 municipalities in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past 24 hours, wounding two civilians, LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said on his Telegram channel.

"Civilian vehicles also came under attack in Lugansk, Kirovsk and Kremennaya Municipality. The attacks damaged civilian, utility and industrial infrastructure across Stanitsa Luganskaya, Lutugino, Krasnodon, Novopskov and Slavyanoserbsk municipalities," he wrote.

According to the regional head, two people were wounded in the attacks in Antratsit and Troitskoye Municipality.