Putin emphasizes national unity as bedrock for achieving Russia's most ambitious goals

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. /TASS/. The unity of the citizens of Russia is the foundation for reaching the country’s most ambitious goals, President Vladimir Putin said in his New Year’s address to the nation.

"The present and future of Russia, and the future of our children depend on the efforts and contribution of each and every one of us. Only together, can we meet the challenges that our society and our country are facing today. Our unity is the bedrock for achieving any of the supreme goals. These values were passed on to us by our ancestors, a heroic, unbreakable generation of champions," Putin said.