Tokyo’s decision to close Japanese Centers in Russia is ‘logical, timely’ — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Japanese government’s decision to close all six offices of the Japanese Center non-governmental organization in Russia is logical given the circumstances, the Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has told TASS.

"The Japanese Embassy in Moscow notified in advance the Russian foreign ministry about the organization’s closure. Tokyo’s decision to close the organization, fully financed by the government of Japan, whose declared goals and tasks are inconsistent with the present-day reality, seems entirely logical and timely," Zakharova said.