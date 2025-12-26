Zelensky says US has proposed 15-year settlement agreements

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The United States has proposed 15-year agreements on settling the situation in Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky told the Axios portal.

Touching on security guarantees for Kiev, Zelensky said, "I think we are ready with these documents." However, in his words, there are some "technical things" that need to be further discussed. One of such issues is the duration of the agreement. According to Zelensky, the United States has proposed a 15-year document that could be extended.

"I think we need more than 15 years," Zelensky was quoted as saying. In his words, he would think it a "big success" if US President Donald Trump agreed with that during their meeting. He also said that both the United States and Ukraine would submit security guarantees for ratification by their legislatures.

Zelensky said earlier that he expects to discuss territory, including a potential withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass and the use of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida on December 28. He claimed that his country’s broader 20-point peace plan with the United States was "90% ready."

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Zelensky’s plan, "if it can ever be called a plan, radically differs from the 27 points Russia has been discussing in its contacts with the American side in recent weeks, beginning from early December.".