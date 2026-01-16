Germany allocates 60 mln euro to support Ukraine’s energy sector — Ukrainian top diplomat

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Germany has allocated 60 million euro to prop up Ukraine’s energy sector, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga said.

"I highly appreciate the additional package of 60 million euro to support Ukraine’s energy sector through the winter that my friend and colleague, Minister Johann Wadephul, announced today," the Ukrainian foreign ministry quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

According to Sibiga, the money will go "to reinforcing the heat-supply system."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on December 15 that since February 2022, Berlin has spent some 40 billion euro to support Ukraine militarily and 36 billion euro on civilian support. He also promised to allocate more than 11 billion euro for military assistance to Kiev in 2026.