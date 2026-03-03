China says non-use of force in international relations meets Israel's interests

BEIJING, March 3. /TASS/. Compliance with the UN charter and non-use of force in international relations are in Israel's interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar over the phone.

"China has consistently supported the resolution of international and regional hot issues through dialogue and negotiations. All parties should respect the purposes and principles of the UN charter, not use or threaten to use force in international relations, which is in line with the basic interests of all parties, including Israel," the minister said as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack with missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with a sweeping attack on Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed.