US leader wraps up 47-year war between US, Iran — envoy to UN

NEW YORK, March 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to conclude the 47-year "endless" war with Iran, US permanent representative to the UN Mike Waltz said.

"It's been a 47-year endless war starting with Jimmy Carter (the 39th US president who was in power from 1977 to 1981 - TASS) and President Trump is taking the bold action to end it," the diplomat told Fox News.

The Carter administration saw a deterioration in relations with Iran. After the Pahlavi dynasty was overthrown in 1979 and Ayatollah Khomeini came to power as a result of the Islamic Revolution, Washington's alliance with Tehran turned into a confrontation. This culminated in the capture of American diplomats in Tehran on November 4, 1979. They were released in January 1981. This led to the severance of diplomatic relations and the introduction of the first US sanctions against Iran.