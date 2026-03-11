MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The Istanbul 2022 agreements no longer meet the requirement of the changed situation, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, when asked whether Moscow remains committed to the Istanbul agreements in resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

"The reality has changed altogether," he said.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on the settlement of the conflict began almost immediately after the start of the special military operation - at the end of February 2022. The parties held several meetings, first in Belarus, and then in Istanbul. The Russian delegation was led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and the Ukrainian delegation was led by David Arakhamiya, chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada. As a result of the Istanbul negotiations, it was possible to initialize a draft agreement, which included Ukraine's obligations of a neutral, non-aligned status. However, all agreements were disrupted by Kiev and its Western allies. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was instrumental here.

In 2025, the negotiations resumed - three rounds of meetings were held in Istanbul, when Russia and Ukraine agreed on several humanitarian issues, including the largest prisoner exchange since the beginning of their conflict, but no fundamental agreements were reached on possible ways to resolve the conflict. In 2026, negotiations resumed in a trilateral format - representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United States met on February 17-18 in Geneva. On the first day, the talks lasted about six hours, on the second about two. Medinsky described the negotiations as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting will be held soon. —0—jst.