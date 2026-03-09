Putin held phone call with Trump this evening — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Monday evening, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Tonight, a phone call of the Russian and US presidents has taken place," he told reporters. "The conversation was businesslike, open and constructive, which is usually the case in dialogue between the Russian and US leaders."

"Donald Trump phoned Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to discuss a number of extremely important topics related to latest developments of the global situation," the Kremlin aide continued. "By the way, today’s conversation lasted around one hour."

"The US president noted that, as was previously agreed, their contacts should be regular," he added. "Both leaders said they were ready."

"I repeat, that, in general, the conversation was quite meaningful and will undoubtedly have some practical importance for the two countries’ future work on various areas of the international politics," the official said.

It was the first conversation between the Russian and US presidents in more than two months, including their first publicly reported phone call since the US-Israeli attack on Iran.