Russia will look at how foreign business left country upon return — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia will look at how the foreign business left the country upon its return, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Concerning the possible return of our partners, the so-called buyback, there are also certain things we should pay attention to. Firstly, we must understand who and how left us, on what grounds. If someone left for political considerations under pressure of political persons of their country, then it means the partners are unreliable," Putin said.

"However, if legally binding documents are in place, which were set between the partners guaranteeing such buyback, well, then Russian companies will also need to perform these conditions," the head of state noted. However, this was not always the case, he added.