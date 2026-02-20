Russian Pacific Fleet frigate to join security exercise in India — Commander

VISAKHAPATNAM /India/, February 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Pacific Fleet frigate The Marshal Shaposhnikov will take part in the Milan 2026 exercise in India to practice security measures in the Indo-Pacific region, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy and head of the Russian delegation Admiral Alexander Moiseyev told Russian reporters.

"The exercises are ahead," he said, adding that during sea drills, the navy men "will practice security operations in the region and, possibly, joint patrols."

According to the admiral, several important events took place in Visakhapatnam as part of Milan 2026 exercise, including a fleet review, a foot parade, and a symposium of the Commanders-in-Chief of the Indo-Pacific navies. "The participation of the Russian flag, a Russian ship, and a delegation led by the Navy Commander-in-Chief under my personal leadership is noteworthy," he said. "This is undoubtedly an important event, first and foremost for the host country, the Republic of India," Moiseyev emphasized. "It is also important to highlight the close coordination and cooperation that exists between our countries, the Russian Navy and the Indian Navy," he added.

According to the admiral, all Milan 2026 events "are being held in the spirit of cooperation, peace, and security." "The main issue is ensuring security in the Indo-Pacific region," he said. The Russian Navy frigate The Marshal Shaposhnikov arrived in Visakhapatnam earlier this week to participate in the International Fleet Review. Russian navy men also participated in a foot parade marking the opening of the exercise. The naval phase of the maneuvers is scheduled for February 21-25. Organizers announced that they will focus on complex maritime operations, including anti-submarine warfare, air defense, search and rescue operations, and joint security missions.

"Exercise Milan 2026 brings together naval forces from around the world in Visakhapatnam, united in a spirit of camaraderie, cooperation and collaboration. As friendly nations gather on India’s east coast, the exercise will strengthen ties, enable the exchange of experience and broaden maritime cooperation," the Indian Navy said earlier. The Indian Defense Ministry previously announced that the harbor and seaborne phases of the exercise will focus on complex maritime operations, including anti-submarine warfare, air defense, search and rescue operations, and joint security missions. A total of more than 70 countries and 75 delegations will participate in the exercises.

The Marshal Shaposhnikov was launched in January 1985 at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad as a Project 1155 large anti-submarine ship. In 2016, it underwent repairs and modernization at the Dalzavod Ship Repair Center in Vladivostok. After the modernization, the ship was reclassified as a frigate and equipped with advanced Kalibr-NK and Uran strike missile systems. The frigate returned to the Pacific Fleet after trials on April 27, 2021.