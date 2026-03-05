Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov calls at Vietnamese port

VLADIVOSTOK, March 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Pacific Fleet frigate The Marshal Shaposhnikov has made a formal call at Cam Ranh port in southeastern Vietnam, the Pacific Fleet press service reported.

"The Pacific Fleet frigate The Marshal Shaposhnikov made a business call at the port of Cam Ranh in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam as part of a long-distance voyage. Representatives of the Russian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnamese Naval Base Command met the Russian sailors on arrival," the press service reported.

The Marshal Shaposhnikov departed Vladivostok for a long-distance, Asia-Pacific deployment, with a detachment of Pacific Fleet ships on October 1, 2025. A few days earlier, the frigate represented the Russian Navy at the Milan 2026 multinational naval exercise, held in the Indian Ocean.

The diesel-electric submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the corvette Gromky, and the seagoing tug Andrey Stepanov set course for the Korea Strait to conduct long-range missions in the Asia-Pacific region. A detachment of ships, consisting of the corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky, is also currently operating in Asia-Pacific waters, supporting the tanker Pechenga.