Indiscriminate use of military force in Middle East unacceptable — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, March 4. /TASS/. China firmly condemns the indiscriminate use of military force and attacks on civilians in the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized during a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

"Worsening hostilities in the Middle East, especially those impacting Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations, are deeply concerning to China. Regardless of the underlying causes, any escalation involving unrestrained military action is unacceptable. Attacks on innocent civilians and non-military targets must be unequivocally condemned," Wang stated, as published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.

He also expressed China's appreciation for Saudi Arabia's restraint and its ongoing commitment to peaceful conflict resolution. "Beijing has always upheld the principles of peace and dialogue and stands ready to continue playing a constructive role in promoting stability and dialogue in the region," Wang added.