MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The deployment of American fighter jets and military personnel at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania - amid the escalating Middle East conflict - raises concerns about potential destabilization in the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic, where nearly half the population is ethnically Russian, according to Dmitry Sorokin, head of the Russian-Moldovan Friendship and Cooperation Center. In an interview with TASS, Sorokin warned that "in the context of a possible escalation and increased US military presence, there is a tangible risk of destabilization around Transnistria, which is home to approximately 200,000 Russian citizens."

Referring to Romanian television channel Digi24, Sorokin highlighted that the United States had sought Romania’s permission to utilize Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base for operations against Iran. Subsequently, Romanian President Nicusor Dan announced that, following a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council, Bucharest had authorized the deployment of additional US aircraft and troops to the facility. Former Romanian Foreign Minister Adrian Cioroianu emphasized that Romania’s geographic proximity to the conflict zone makes Mihail Kogalniceanu a strategic asset - particularly in light of its potential use for strikes against Iran - aligning with Romania's national security interests.

Sorokin further pointed out that Iran possesses the technical military capabilities to influence Romania and Moldova, especially given the region’s geopolitical context and Moldova’s willingness to engage with Western powers. He expressed concern that such developments could significantly impact regional security and stability, underscoring the fragile balance in this geopolitically sensitive area.