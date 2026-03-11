Iran to take revenge on US, Israel for attacks on residential facilities — army

TEHRAN, March 11. /TASS/. Tehran will take revenge on the US and Israel for civilian deaths in attacks on residential areas, Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, said.

"I tell them to wait for our devastating strikes in response to their barbaric actions because we will soon retaliate, conducting fatal strikes against them," the DefaPress news agency quoted him as saying.

According to Shekarchi, Iran urges the Gulf nations to reveal the location of US and Israeli military shelters on their territory for Iran to carry out "more precise strikes on those who are using people in the region as human shields.".