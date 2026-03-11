MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russia’s West battlegroup destroyed three Ukrainian HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and 42 aircraft-type drones during the day, said head of the group's press center Ivan Bigma.

"The air defense units and mobile firing groups shot down three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers manufactured by the United States, five barrage ammunition, 42 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and 59 heavy combat quadrocopters of the enemy," he said.

Bigma also said the group destroyed 42 UAV control points, a Starlink satellite communication station and three field ammunition depots.