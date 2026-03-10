Twelve Israelis killed, up to 200 injured since February 28 — military source

TEL AVIV, March 10. /TASS/. Twelve people were killed and nearly 200 were injured in Israel since February 28 as a result of missile attacks, an Israeli military source told TASS.

"As a result of missile attacks, twelve people were killed and about 200 were injured, including seven who are in serious condition," the source said.

According to him, "approximately 50% of the Iranian missiles fired at Israel carried cluster warheads," which, the source noted, "break up into smaller bombs in the air" and "have a radius of about ten kilometers." "Although they contain less explosive material than a standard missile, a hit can still be fatal," the source added, emphasizing that "defense and following instructions are crucial."

He noted that "there are periodic missile attacks [on Israeli territory] from Iran throughout the day," but Israel "is experiencing difficulties in coordinating attacks from the Iranian side." "The missiles are mainly aimed at densely populated areas and military targets," the source added.