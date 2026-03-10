Gas price on exchange in Europe loses 13%

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The price of gas on the exchange in Europe lost 13% as Tuesday trading opened, according to data from London’s ICE.

The price of April futures contracts at the TTF hub in the Netherlands has fallen to around $589 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 49 euro per MWh (based on the current exchange rate of euro to dollar, figures for ICE are presented in euros per MWh).

The price of gas is falling following the decline in the Brent crude price. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the operation against Iran could be completed "very soon," but not within this week.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.