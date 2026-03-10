Holding Ukraine talks in EU troublesome because of pressure — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Holding talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict in European countries has been troublesome as EU officials try to put pressure on the negotiators, Ambassador-at-Large of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik said in an interview with TASS.

"Europe, too, is becoming very troublesome for hosting talks. We have seen the latest meetings in Geneva when Europe simply could not control its impulse and <…> interfere in the talks or somehow influence the process even after it put its high-ranking officials in front of the doors to the negotiating room," the Russian diplomat complained. According to him, "such pressure does not contribute to reaching agreements regarding certain requirements for a venue for talks, including security, logistics and zero pressure," he explained.

As regards holding "talks about negotiations," Miroshnik continued, those should be largely held behind closed doors so as to protect the negotiators from any external pressure. "For there have been too many people who want to influence the negotiations to the extent that they cannot continue," he lamented.