MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Washington has shifted its focus from NATO’s eastern flank to the Middle East, even sending Ukrainian drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan, Alexander Stepanov, military expert with the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, told TASS.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky told The New York Times that Ukraine had sent drone experts to protect US military bases in Jordan.

"It’s clear that a mistake concerning the entire security system at key US facilities in the Middle East is now resulting in major losses in terms of infrastructure and Washington’s ability to keep the situation in the region under control. This is exactly why Kiev’s vital reserves are being deployed there. In this case, we can see a trend where the focus of Washington’s geopolitical interests is shifting from NATO’s eastern flank to the Middle East," Stepanov pointed out.

In his view, Washington is doing "what is necessary" to plug the holes in the security system, even though the move is likely to harm Kiev. "First of all, this is because the Kiev regime’s forces are battle-tested. With that in mind, they can share their knowledge and combat practices with the service members who are specifically tasked with ensuring the protection of military facilities in the Middle East," the expert explained.