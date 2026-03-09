Israeli army announces strikes on rocket engine production site in Iran

TEL AVIV, March 9. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has struck a rocket engine production facility and several ballistic missile launch sites in Iran, the IDF press service reported.

"The Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, completed an additional wave of strikes on infrastructure across Iran belonging to the Iranian regime. As part of the strikes, the IDF struck a rocket engine production facility and several long-range ballistic missiles launch sites that were prepared for launch toward the State of Israel," the report said.

The Israeli army also continues strikes on infrastructure targets in Iran.