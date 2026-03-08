Ukraine hit Belgorod Region by missiles — Governor

BELGOROD, March 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army delivered a large-scale missile strike against Belgorod, Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Belgorod and the Belgorod District were exposed to a large-scale missile attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. According to preliminary information, nobody was injured. Serious damage was inflicted to energy infrastructure facilities," the governor said.

The emergency services are working on the sites and information about the aftermath is being updated, Gladkov added.