Russia to increase retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities — Putin

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russia will increase retaliatory strikes to discourage Ukraine from targeting civilian facilities, President Vladimir Putin said at a Kremlin meeting with participants in the special military operation.

He pointed out that Russia should "respond properly" to Ukrainian attacks. "And this is what we are doing. We will increase strikes on enemy infrastructure to deprive it of any desire to attack our civilian facilities," Putin added.

He admitted that Ukrainian strikes were causing economic damage but everything was being quickly restored.

Putin emphasized that Russia was also determined to continue strengthening air defense systems.