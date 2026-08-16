Kim Jong Un sends reply telegram to Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un replied to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telegram congratulating him on the 81st anniversary of North Korea’s liberation from Japanese occupation, highlighting the contribution of Soviet Red Army troops, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The sacred history of our people’s liberation bears the bright deeds of Red Army soldiers who fought bravely against our common enemies," he said.

Kim Jong Un said he is proud of North Korea’s relations with Russia, which have preserved the history of joint struggles for justice and the valuable tradition of friendship while providing a solid foundation for a brighter future for bilateral ties.

The North Korean leader expressed confidence that, under President Putin’s leadership, Russia’s army and people would defend the country’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and "build a powerful Russia." Kim Jong Un wished Vladimir Putin good health and success in his work.