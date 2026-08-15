Massive missile strike hits Samara Region, causing casualties — city mayor

SAMARA, August 15. /TASS/. A massive missile attack hit Russia's Samara Region, causing casualties, the city's mayor, Ivan Noskov, reported on his Max social media channel.

"This morning, air defense forces repelled a massive enemy missile attack on the Samara Region. Localized damage was caused to Samara's industrial infrastructure. <…> Medical assistance has been provided to the injured," he noted.

Noskov added that a crisis management center has been set up at the scene. "I am working on site alongside the enterprise's management and emergency services," he said.

The mayor emphasized that publishing photos and videos of the aftermath of the attacks is strictly prohibited. "Such publications help the enemy coordinate actions to inflict maximum damage on civilians and civilian infrastructure. Please remain calm and rely only on official information sources," he wrote.