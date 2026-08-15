World Archery allows Russian athletes to compete with flag, anthem

GENEVA, August 15. /TASS/. The Executive Board of World Archery, the international federation for the Olympic sport of archery, has lifted all restrictions previously imposed on Russian athletes, the organization’s press service said.

Prior to that, Russians had to compete as neutral athletes.

At the same time, participation in competitions governed by World Archery Europe remains under the authority of the continental federation, and it should make a separate decision on the matter.

"The return to competition of Russian athletes remains subject to the standard entry, eligibility, and anti-doping requirements set out in the World Archery Constitution and Rules, as well as host-country requirements, applicable national laws, visa restrictions, and instructions from public authorities," the statement says.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to prohibit athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason. Following the IOC’s recommendations, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In late March, 2023, the IOC recommended allowing individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions. In particular, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

On July 7, the IOC Executive Board restored the Russian membership and recommended lifting the restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in international competitions.