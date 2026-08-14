Russian brands presented new collections at Moscow Interior and Design Week

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Fourteen Russian furniture and product design brands from various regions of the country showcased their projects at a separate exhibition of the creative industries track of the Znay Nashikh contest as part of the 8th Moscow Interior and Design Week, the press service of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) reported.

“The 8th Moscow Interior and Design Week is taking place at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall from August 13 to 16. A dedicated exhibition of the Znay Nashikh contest titled Znay Kreativnykh (Know the Creative) has brought together 14 Russian brands specializing in furniture, ceramics, glassware, and product design from various regions across the country. Among them are participants in the 2026 contest for growing Russian brands. Over the course of just four seasons, the contest organized by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives and the Roscongress Foundation with the support of VEB.RF has attracted around 50,000 companies from across Russia,” the report said.

The exhibition features brands from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Vologda, Kazan, the Moscow Region, and other areas. Participants showcase furniture, ceramics, glassware, and interior design items created using modern technologies and a reinterpretation of traditional craft practices.

“Znay Nashikh uses a very simple test to gauge success: do you want to buy what the participants create. With these brands, the answer is obvious. These are pieces of furniture and other items that you want to have in your home, show off to friends, and ask who made them,” said Mikhail Khomich, deputy director of the ASI New Business division.

The participants developed new products for the exhibition, which were unveiled to a broad audience for the first time, according to the report. The Moscow-based furniture brand Archpole curated the exhibition. According to Archpole co-founder Konstantin Lagutin, Russian product design today is characterized by a wide variety of approaches. He also highlighted the role of the Znay Nashikh competition in fostering the professional community and promoting domestic brands.

Participants include the Novosibirsk-based designer furniture workshop Podkhozhu; St. Petersburg’s 19.17 and Solidwater; the Vologda-based brand Valkeda; Odingeniy from the Moscow Region; and Moscow-based Alot, Ceramum, and Trendred. The brands represent a variety of categories ranging from furniture and ceramics to glassware, architectural elements, and art objects.

About contest

The Znay Nashikh annual all-Russian contest for growing brands organized by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives and the Roscongress Foundation with the support of VEB.RF has been held since 2023 at the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin and aims to support small and medium-sized businesses that demonstrate steady growth rates and a high degree of production localization.