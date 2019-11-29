Putin, Xi Jinping to give start to Russian gas supplies to China on December 2

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping will open the Power of Siberia main gas pipeline as planned, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday. The official ceremony attended by two leaders via a TV link-up will take place on December 2, the Kremlin press service said.

"As planned, we expect the TV link-up [with participation of the two presidents - TASS] will take place and the Power of Siberia will start working; gas will flow to China," Peskov said. Implementation of this project "is important for Russia, important for China," he noted. "Implementation of such cross-regional projects inside the country definitely promotes development of many regions: regions receiving such a facility on their territory will subsequently receive additional infrastructure, additional jobs," the press secretary said.