Russia not to stoop to Kiev’s methods, but to act much tougher — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia will not stoop to Kiev's methods, but will act much tougher to destroy everything that fuels the Ukrainian military machine from the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We will not stoop [to Ukraine's methods], but we will make our own methods much tougher to destroy everything that fuels Kiev's military machine from the West. And we are already doing so. They are already moaning," Lavrov said in an interview with Russia’s Vesti television program.

Lavrov emphasized: "It is no coincidence that more and more voices from different parts of our common space are calling for an immediate stop."

"It won't work that way. It is necessary to stop when there is a long-term, reliable and sustainable settlement," Russia’s top diplomat added.