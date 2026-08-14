US remembers how allies refused to help in conflict with Iran — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said the United States keeps in mind how its NATO allies’ refused to back the United States in its conflict with Iran.

Speaking about other countries, Trump said: "When they need help, they call America. I don't always give it because sometimes they haven't been very good to us."

"NATO wasn't there for us, by the way," Trump continued. "We paid all that money for so many decades. Money, money, money. We say, ‘Yeah, give us a hand.’ - ‘Well, sure, would rather not.’ But we remember."

Earlier, Trump repeatedly criticized Washington’s NATO allies for their attitude towards the US-Israeli attack on Iran.