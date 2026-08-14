Russia-Thailand trade up 23% in January-May 2026 — minister

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Bilateral trade between Russia and Thailand increased by 23% in January-May of 2026, Alexey Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East, reported.

"Last year, trade turnover rose to $1.7 billion. This year, the positive trend continues, with a nearly 23% increase recorded in the first five months," Chekunkov said during a meeting of the Joint Russian-Thai Commission on Bilateral Cooperation.

The minister noted that the investment potential between Russia and Thailand is significantly higher.

"We need to work together to increase mutual supplies to our markets. We are ready to expand exports of energy resources, fertilizers, and agricultural goods, as well as to import more industrial products," he added.