Syrian Air confirms resumption of direct air service between Damascus, Moscow

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Syrian Air has confirmed that direct flights between Damascus and Moscow will be resumed this Sunday after a nearly 18-month break.

"The first direct flight in more than 1.5 years from Damascus to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo is scheduled for Sunday, August 16," an airline spokesman told TASS, adding that tickets for the Sunday flights are already on sale.

According to the spokesman, economy tickets are priced at around $491, while business class tickets will cost around $871. The flight time will be four hours and 40 minutes.

Direct flights between Damascus and Moscow were suspended in December 2024 amid the turbulent situation in the Arab republic.