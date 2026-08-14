Putin informs Security Council about Pacific Fleet drills — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed the permanent members of the Security Council about the results of recent Pacific Fleet exercises during a personal operative meeting with them on Friday, the Kremlin’s press office said in a statement.

President Putin attended the final stage of the Pacific Fleet drills on August 12.

"The President informed the meeting’s participants about the results of the Pacific Fleet exercises that the head of state visited this week," the statement reads.

Putin attended the final stage of the Pacific Fleet drills on August 12. He visited the Pacific Fleet’s flagship, missile cruiser Varyag, where he was briefed by Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Viktor Liina and made a number of statements, in particular about the situation in the Asia Pacific regions and plans for strengthening the Pacific Fleet.

The Russian president watched the maneuvers from the flagship captain’s plot and after that held a dinner with the crew. In addition, while onboard the ship, he held a meeting on ensuring security of Russia’s eastern borders,

On August 4, the Russian Pacific Fleet began a naval exercise to practice the defense of the country’s Far Eastern borders. About 60 surface ships, submarines and support vessels, about 30 aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation, as well as over 13,000 military personnel took part in the maneuvers in the waters of the Sea of Japan, the Sea of Okhotsk and the Northwest Pacific.